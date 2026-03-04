Mesa City Council to hold first election since historic November recall

Mesa City Council has called for a primary to elect councilmembers for three districts in the first election since the historic recall in Mesa District 2 last November.

The districts up for election are Districts 4, 5, and 6 with a primary election date on July 21. The primary is a non-partisan race, and those who are elected will serve on the City Council until January 2031.

A ballot drop box outside the Southeast Regional Public Service Facility in Mesa, Ariz. Early voting begins June 24, 2026 with the primary election date on July 21. (Photo: Autumn Samsal/The Legend)

The recent Turning Point USA (TPUSA) led recall of former councilmember Julie Spilsbury, along with an increasingly polarized political climate, threatens to cast a shadow over an election where policy position is intended to be prioritized over a candidate’s political allegiance.

“I think anyone should be worried about an outside interest group coming to the city and sowing chaos among us, telling us how to think instead of telling us to actually listen to one another,” said Nicholas Willis, a candidate in District 4.

While TPUSA has not endorsed anyone in the primary at this time, candidates have shown concern about them and other similar outside interest groups. Many of these concerns stem from the fact that these groups are able to pump large amounts of money into their chosen candidate’s campaign and that they bring along sizable platforms and armies of volunteers, all of which local candidates may not be able to keep up with.

“It’s one thing to come in with a different idea and express yourselves. That’s freedom of speech, we’re all for that. It’s another thing to marshal your extreme power financially or with people, that you know, your minions, you’ve got to subvert that process, to unduly influence,” said District 5 candidate Danny Hart.

Hart expressed that the erosion of non-partisanship affects all of the candidates in the election, as those who are initially non-partisan may need to inject their own partisan opinions in order to counter and keep pace with their opponents.

“Unfortunately they’ve made it political, so now I think it is political and I think our political views do become relevant,“ remarked Hart.

Turning Point Action volunteers getting ready to campaign for current District 2 councilmember Dorean Taylor at a ‘Super Chase’ event on Oct. 30, 2025. (Photo: Gwendolyn Owen/The Legend)

Councilmember Dorean Taylor’s victory in the District 2 November recall showed candidates like Willis and Hart not only how impactful outside interest groups can be on an election, but also just how much of a difference each individual vote can make despite the resources these groups have available.



“She only lost by 700 votes, which I think shows how important it is to vote in these local elections. Your votes really, really matter on this scale,” said Willis.

Despite these concerns around the influence of outside interest groups, candidates stressed that the election is ultimately up to the electorate, whose voices and political will are represented through the votes they cast.

“We can’t take for granted voting, we can’t take for granted being engaged in the civic process,” Willis stated. “All this chaos that’s happening above us, it’d be easy to be bitter or apathetic to what’s occurring, but in a city like Mesa, everyone’s voice can truly be heard.”

Autumn Samsal Autumn Samsal is a freelance reporter and student journalist who joined the Mesa Legend in 2026. She is currently working on a degree in Journalism & New Media Studies. Her primary passion is in learning more about the world and sharing what she learns with others.