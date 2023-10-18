Halloween events to be held at both Mesa Community College campuses

Mesa Community College will get into the Halloween spirit with four uniquely themed events that celebrate the spooky season on campus up until Oct. 31.

Student organizations will invite members of the community outside of just the campus to join in on everything from a trick-or-treat event to a costume party.

Double feature movie night at Southern and Dobson

The Southern of Dobson Student Life department will screen two movies on Oct. 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the Navajo room.

Projected onto the Navajo room’s large screen will first be the classic 2014 horror movie Annabelle and its 2017 sequel, Annabelle: Creation.

The movie screening is free to attend and you can RSVP here.

Halloween costume party at Southern and Dobson

A party celebrating Halloween just before the holiday will be held at Southern and Dobson on Oct. 27 from 8:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., in the Navajo room.

The Student Life department and the Associated Students of Mesa Community College will invite students, faculty and staff to dress up and enjoy a night of fun and music.

Entertainment will be provided by MCC’s own DJ program and local valley musicians. Attendance is free and students are encouraged to bring their friends.

RSVP for the party here.

Early Childhood Education Center parade at Southern and Dobson.

A parade for children will be held on Halloween from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. across the Southern and Dobson campus.

Children will show off their costumes while visiting different departments across campus.

College departments that want to have their department be a stop on the parade should contact Early Childhood Education Center interim supervisor, Donna Candreva, by Oct. 24 (donna.candreva@mesacc.edu).

Return of “Halloween Extravaganza” at Red Mountain campus

After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, the “Halloween Extravaganza” returns to the Red Mountain campus on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Author Rey Covarrubias Jr. Rey Covarrubias Jr. is a freelance reporter for the Mesa Legend. As a lifelong Arizonan, he has found his passion in learning and sharing the diverse cultural and natural wonders of the state.