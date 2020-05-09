MCC to give $3.5 million to students impacted by COVID-19

Interim President of Mesa Community College (MCC) Dr. Lori Berquam announced on May 8 over $3.5 million in student relief funding has been awarded to the college as part of the United States’ Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Eligible students are being emailed with payment instructions and will receive a sum directly related to the amount of credits taken this spring 2020 semester.

“Colleagues, with all the challenges our students have faced this semester, it is with great joy that I share that we are providing them with financial assistance through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security act,” Dr. Berquam wrote in an email to the entire college at 11 a.m. today.

Students who are taking between 3-6 credit hours are eligible for $275. Those taking 7-11 hours are eligible for $440. Everyone enrolled in 12 or more credit hours can receive up to $550. Students will be able to decide how they want to spend the money they receive. Any funding left over after initial distribution will be re-pooled for students not initially eligible for the program.

According to the email, these are the requirements for a student at MCC to receive funding:

Students must be enrolled during the Spring 2020 semester as of March 13, 2020. These funds are available to students who have had to withdraw, as long as they were enrolled as of March 13, 2020.

Students need to have enrolled in face-to-face programs at the beginning of the semester.

Students must be enrolled in more than three credit hours.

Students must be in a program that is eligible for Financial Aid, which means that the program must be more than 16 hours.

In the case of male students, they must be registered with Selective Service.

Students must have met Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements.

Arizona law requires that students who are seeking state or federal aid provide verification of lawful presence.

Distributions are planned to take place as soon as May 11. For more information see the school’s coronavirus FAQ page at

https://www.mesacc.edu/coronavirus#cares

.

Mesa Legend staff will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.