‘Love’ has returned to Netflix

An entertaining story of a complicated relationship

Kian Hagerman

Mesa Legend

The second season of Judd Apatow’s Netflix show “Love” premiered on March 10, and there is no better time to get caught up then now. The first season follows Mickey Dobbs and Gus Cruikshank as they navigate the perils of life and relationships; the protagonists are played by Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust respectively. I like that the characters are given a number of character flaws that they must deal with as they become closer to one another.

Neither are on a clear path of forward progress, and as they stumble the pair are all the more endearing for their faults.

Well crafted, the production quality is on par with much of the Netflix original content catalog, which I compare favorably with HBO’s shows or those of any other premium channel. Cruikshank’s earnest approach to courting Dobbs gives the show a heartwarming feel, despite the events that transpire sometimes taking a tragic tone.

The highs and lows of daily life are Apatow’s bread and butter, and his style of storytelling seen in films like “Knocked Up” is apparent in “Love,” so fans of his films should check the show out when they want to scratch that itch. The first episode of season two picks up where the first season left off, Mickey and Gus sharing a kiss before Mickey puts up her guard, concerned about dealing with her own issues before getting involved.

Deciding to slow things down in their relationship, fate has other intentions for the two, and they are forced to spend more time together by circumstance. The night ends with them in bed together, and the prospects for their relationship appear to be bright leading into the rest of the season. I liked the cinematography, which I think is fairly consistent throughout the show; the use of environmental lighting makes the show feel more intimate, and there aren’t a ton of unnecessary changes in perspective that some use to inject artificial drama into a scene.

This sort of back and forth, rapid-fire pace can make thrillers more suspenseful, but would add little to the sort of show that “Love” is.Great characters and interesting dialogue, set in a world that is entirely believeable, define the hypnotizing slice of life story of “Love,” a story that rarely goes in a predictable direction.