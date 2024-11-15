Council member Mark Freeman elected as mayor of Mesa

Mark Freeman would become the next mayor of Mesa after he defeated Scott Smith by about 11,000 votes, according to the Maricopa County election results.

With about 101,000 votes and an 80% voter turnout in Mesa, Freeman was able to declare victory against Smith, a former city mayor from 2008 to 2014.

Freeman, also a council member for the city of Mesa, began his first term in January of 2017, and was re-elected to a second term in August of 2020. Freeman served as vice mayor from January 2019 until January 2021.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Freeman said the council member was out of state and unable to be interviewed. However a pre-written statement was provided.

“As many residents know, I have deep roots in our city, with one of my great grandfathers even being a founder of our city. Over the past year and a half, I have seen firsthand how many Mesa residents have a great passion for our community, our neighborhoods, and the quality of life that we enjoy,” read the statement.

“I look forward to working with everyone to make the city we all call home the very best city it can be,” Freeman added.

Both Freeman and Smith visited Mesa Community College on October 7 to speak to students and Mesa residents. The two discussed various topics such as The Mesa Promise Program, city budget cuts, and homelessness in the city.

Freeman would replace current Mesa mayor, John Giles, who congratulated the newly elected mayor via social platform X.

“As a Council Member, he demonstrated unwavering commitment to honoring Mesa’s rich heritage, improving quality of life and prioritizing public safety. I am confident he will lead with integrity. Congratulations to Mark—I look forward to seeing his vision for our city come to life,” stated Giles.

Smith’s campaign did not immediately respond to The Mesa Legend’s request for comment.

Diego Esquivel News Editor for the Mesa Legend.