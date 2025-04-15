The 60th anniversary stage where MCC President Dr. Richard Daniel and City of Mesa Mayor Mark Freeman gave their speeches to celebrate the day at MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)
News

MCC celebrates its 60th birthday with a party

Riley Weathersbee
Attendees enjoy their food and pose for a picture at MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)
Mesa Community College student Wyatt Marinara dances to DJ Team Coordinator James Gaspar’s music set at MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)
Attendees dish up their plates with hot dogs, burgers, salad and potato salad, along with cups filled with lemonade or fruit infused water at MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)
Students, staff, faculty and community members walk around the event and wait in line for food options provided by the college at MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)
Attendees receive the college’s debut “Feel the Thunder” shirt and other merchandise in honor of MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)
A 1967 Cougar brought in by MCC Student Services Manager Dr. Cesar Becera in honor of MCC’s 60th birthday party on the Southern and Dobson Campus on April 9, 2025. (Riley Weathersbee/The Mesa Legend)

  • Riley Weathersbee is the Managing Editor for the Mesa Legend. She joined the staff in March 2024 with a positive attitude to fuel her passion for informing and helping communities. She is working towards a career in public relations after her time at MCC.

Welcome to the Mesa Legend! Subscribe to know more about what goes on at Mesa Community College!