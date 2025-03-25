Mesa Community College responds to federal DEI reversals with program cuts

The signing of Executive Order 14151 into law has led Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) and school administrators to announce cuts to certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-related programs.

At MCC, one announcement came in the form of an email sent to all students on Feb. 28 by the district declaring that the cultural and special interest convocations held separate from the graduation ceremony will not occur.

“As you may have seen, recent federal guidance and Executive Orders require higher education institutions to follow new enforcement priorities set by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights,” the email read. “These changes specifically impact programs and activities that focus solely on race, identity or national origin. To continue operating and supporting students, we must comply with these new requirements,” it continued.

A town hall meeting hosted by the college’s president, Richard Daniel, was held on March 3 in the library with a virtual option as well. The meeting gave attendees the opportunity to ask questions to clear up confusion and voice their concerns.

During the meeting, on top of addressing the convocation cancellations, Daniel clarified that the changes are being made because nearly $40 million of the institution’s funding, most of which comes from grants and federal aid, would otherwise be at risk. However, much of the changes that may need to be made were not immediately clarified to the administration.

“We have a team of people assessing the risk,” Daniel assured in response to a question about programs not yet mentioned that could be considered DEI-related.

Several attendees expressed concern about the future of clubs such as Black Student Union and Inter-tribal Student Organization.

“At this point in time, our student clubs are not affected,” Daniel responded.

Daniel further stated that student-run events such as the then-upcoming Thunderbird Powwow or graduation regalia were not at risk of being affected either.

The groups who appear to be most affected by these cuts are district staff affinity groups that cater to certain groups of people, such as employees who belong to minority groups. Funding for their activities and events, like Equality Maricopa’s PRISM Drag Ball, will cease.

“It is to my understanding they will not continue,” Daniel said.

Several attendees outwardly expressed their dismay at the announcements, some even feeling as if the district has turned its back on its commitment to students.

“It’s more than a little disheartening to see us abandon our values,” said English faculty and Creative Writing program director Jeremy Broyles.

Some shared some less dismal words during the meeting, instead offering words of compassion for anyone who felt personally affected by the changes.

“I know that some of us voted for this administration,” said English faculty and New Media Lab director Eddie Webb. “I want to make sure people feel safe and respected,” he continued, garnering applause.

Ability Maricopa, the former affinity group for the district’s staff members with disabilities and allies, was one of many groups affected by this outcome. Due to the lack of federal support and support from the district, Ability Maricopa was disbanded, according to MCC English faculty and former group president Kate Mohler.

“We haven’t really been in touch with one another as frequently as before because we’re disbanded, so our communication and interaction has been limited,” Mohler shared.

In addition to their disbandment, their convocation for students with disabilities was also shut down. The biggest question left unanswered to Ability Maricopa, according to Mohler, is the possibility of reunification.

“When can we form again and be recognized by the district again and collaborate on behalf of employees and students?” Mohler asked rhetorically. “That’s always been our mission and that’s what drives us forward.”

On March 20, the MCC president’s office emailed college students, reassuring that the school’s Disability Resources & Services Office, student-led clubs and organizations, single-user restrooms (formerly named gender-neutral restrooms) and the commencement ceremony remain intact and safe to continue.

In the meeting and the email, MCC Student Life & Leadership and the Counseling Department were listed as resources for those in need of personal or academic assistance.

Luke Hagen Luke Hagen was a born and raised Arizonan. He has always had an interest in current events, but discovered his love for news writing after taking a journalism elective in his senior year of high school. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and eventually attend graduate school for either geography, communication studies or both.