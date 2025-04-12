Mesa Community College’s Children’s Center closes after 50 years of operation

MCC’s Children’s Center will cease operations at the end of the semester, leaving nearly two dozen families, many of them students and staff, without a daycare for their children.

The Office of the President announced on April 1 that MCC’s Children’s Center will close at the end of the semester due to anticipated “significant fiscal constraints.”

The email announcement referenced the ongoing budget crisis at MCC, the acknowledgment of which signified challenges in the future allocation of funds for the college. The Center’s closure, effective May 9, is currently the latest of those challenges.

“The Children’s Center has been a meaningful part of MCC for decades, providing high-quality care and support to our students, employees, and community members,” the announcement read. “Its longstanding history and the profound impact it has had on so many families made this decision especially difficult. It was made with considerable thought, care, and engagement from many individuals across the college,” it continued.

The announcement also offered a word of support to affected families, many of whom are students and staff at MCC.

“Those directly impacted have already been notified to allow time for planning and support. We are working with families to provide a list of alternative local childcare providers as they consider their next steps,” the email continued.

Currently, the Children’s Center serves 23 families, according to MCC public relations representative Dawn Zimmer. It has been in operation since 1975 and opened its current location on the southwest corner of the Southern and Dobson campus in 1983.

Talia Wise, a nursing student, takes her son to the Center on school days. She is one of many parents who will be short of a place to take her son come May 9. The closure has added on to her struggles as a student and a mother, according to her.

“It’s been difficult trying to find him a new place,” Wise stated. “And being a student, I also work full time.”

Wise also talked about the financial challenges that came with looking for a new daycare center for her son.

“MCC’s daycare has a program where you pay a reduced rate,” Wise explained. “It’s usually $4 an hour for students. Almost every other place that I’ve been looking at is close to $1,000 to $2,000 a week or a month.”

While the Children’s Center was contacted and declined to comment on the closure, Vice President of Academic Affairs Joanne Russell released the following statement on their behalf:

“Families who may be impacted have been notified to allow time for planning and support, and we will continue working with them to help identify alternative childcare providers that meet their needs.

“MCC remains committed to early childhood education. The college will continue offering academic programs in this field, including a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education – Dual Language and associate degrees.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the staff and leadership of the Children’s Center for their commitment to serving our community with care, compassion, and professionalism.”

Luke Hagen Luke Hagen was a born and raised Arizonan. He has always had an interest in current events, but discovered his love for news writing after taking a journalism elective in his senior year of high school. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and eventually attend graduate school for either geography, communication studies or both.