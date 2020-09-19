Diverse and sentimental ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ breaks the rom-com mold

One of the first post-pandemic romantic comedies, “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is a vibrant, sentimental film about two millennial New Yorkers; one who wants to open an art gallery of trinkets and knickknacks collected from past relationships, and one in jeopardy of losing his fledgling boutique hotel before it opens.



The Selena Gomez-produced romantic comedy stars Geraldine Viswanathan as Lucy and Dacre Montgomery as Nick, two breakout stars. Montgomery performed in 2017’s “Power Rangers” and as Billy Hargrove, his most acclaimed role, in the Netflix original “Stranger Things.” Viswanathan appeared in “Blockers” in 2018 and on TV screens as leads in “Bojack Horseman” and both seasons of the anthology series “Miracle Workers.”



The cast is full of other familiar faces, including Phillipa Soo from the Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, Utkarsh Ambudkar from “Pitch Perfect”, and the hilarious “Saturday Night Live” cast member Ego Nwodim.



“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is all about being unwilling to let go of sentiment. Understanding Lucy’s (Viswanathan) compulsion to keep random mementos reveals the character’s complexity beyond just that perky sentimental girl looking for love. Nick is Lucy’s opposite; he is cynical, pessimistic, and resentful of love.



The visible character arcs of both leads was one of the film’s biggest highlights. Yes, this follows the typical rom-com formula of boy loves girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back. But it’s still a cute story, and as someone who thinks all rom-coms kind of blend together, I always like ones that have a standout quality.



The characters are absolutely the best part of this movie. They were funny with fantastic chemistry. I loved the realistic dynamic between the three girls; it reminded me so much of the crazy times and conversations I have had with my friends. Phillipa Soo, Molly Gordon, and Geraldine Viswanathan are comedic gold. I would love to see them in a millennial reboot of “Friends.”



I also loved the movie’s refreshing diversity. Usually, rom-coms star a skinny, white woman with blonde or brown hair, but this time it’s an Indian woman with a realistic body shape. Not to mention, the film was also written and directed by a woman named Natalie Krinsky.



I would recommend this to anyone who loves rom-coms and stories of love. It might not be an instant classic, but it’s a sentimental reminder of how we grow from the ones who teach us how to love.