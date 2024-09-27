Food drive benefiting Mesa Market adds new prize for biggest donation

An annual food drive supporting Mesa Community College’s Mesa Market runs from Oct. 1 – Oct. 15, with student clubs, organizations, faculty and administration competing to win prizes, according to the Associated Students of MCC.

Donated items can be dropped off to ASMCC or Student Life and Leadership within the Kirk Student Center at the Southern and Dobson campus.

New prizes support winner of food drive

Florian Nguyen, cabinet member of ASMCC, said the highest donation of the food drive would win all-season tickets to MCC athletics home games, courtesy of a collaboration between ASMCC and the MCC Athletic department.

“This is the first time that this is done,” said Nguyen, who expressed excitement about the new prize.

Other student clubs could win financial prizes yet to be announced by ASMCC.

Nguyen added that the Maricopa County Community College District governing board was eager to step in and participate in this year’s food drive.

“What this shows is how caring and supportive the MCCCD governing board is towards the student population. The success of our students is their primary objective and it only becomes clearer after I interact with them,” added Nguyen.

Here’s what you can donate to the food drive

The food drive raised donations to the on-campus Mesa Market, a free grocery pantry that offers resources to all students.

Accepted donations included non-perishable food items and hygiene products. Click here for a full list of accepted donations.

All students or faculty members were encouraged to donate and compete in the food drive through on-campus clubs and organizations.

