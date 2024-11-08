Proposition 486 receives almost 60% approval for community college budget increase

The Maricopa County Community College District would move forward with an increased spending limit of $902 million after Proposition 486 passed in Maricopa County.

A “yes” vote on Proposition 486 garnered 824,749 votes for a nearly 59.68% lead, according to the Maricopa County Recorder on Friday.

This change would not create additional funds or raise taxes, according to MCCCD officials.

In 1980, Arizona voters established an expenditure limit of $451 million to restrict how much a community college district, including MCCCD, can spend.

This standard was deemed outdated by MCCCD officials, who said the current expenditure does not account for district services such as workforce programs, technology infrastructure, new baccalaureate degrees and non-credit training.

In March 2024, the Governing Board of MCCCD approved a resolution to present Proposition 486 to voters in an effort to permanently adjust the base on which the expenditure limit is calculated, according to Maricopa Community College’s website.

District officials believe increasing the base on which the expenditure limit is calculated allows continued supporting students across Maricopa County, with an affordable opportunity for education.

The morning after Election Day, MCCCD Chancellor Steven Gonzales addressed the entire district in a Wednesday email to employees that declared a victory for the district.

“Through the approval from voters, we now have a framework that allows us to continue delivering high-quality, flexible, and affordable education while operating within a more realistic expenditure limit—one that truly reflects today’s costs for the high-impact and critical programs we offer to our community,” wrote Gonzales.

Gonzales thanked MCCCD’s expenditure limit work group led by Deanna Villanueva-Saucedo and described the team’s constant hard work in developing educational materials, sharing information, raising awareness and ensuring the issue made it to the ballot.

Gonzales also thanked the countless community members, business leaders, district staff, faculty, students, and governing board members for their steadfast commitment, support, and dedication to Proposition 486 and the district.

The email clarified how the expenditure limit impacts the college and emphasized that while adjusting the expenditure limit establishes a more realistic framework for the budget, it does not provide MCCCD with new funding.

“This achievement marks a pivotal moment in our system’s history. There is still challenging work ahead to ensure we maintain a balanced budget, but the passing of Proposition 486 is an important step in the right direction,” stated Gonzales.

At the beginning of the fall semester, MCCCD reported enrollment at the 10 colleges expected to exceed 100,000 students, including more than 40,000 new and returning students who are the first in their families to attend college.

Gonzales expressed excitement in this victory and looks to the future of supporting students across Maricopa County with flexible and affordable education.

“With so many exciting opportunities ahead, I’m confident that our faculty and staff will continue to ignite talent, transform lives, and enrich communities through teaching, learning, and service,” stated Gonzales.

Diego Esquivel News Editor for the Mesa Legend.