Alumni go head-to-head against first responders during basketball fundraiser game

Building a stronger community bond and trust with first responders was the main focus during the third annual Mesa Basketball Benefit on the evening of Oct. 1, where Mesa Community College alumni, local police, and city youth came together for the exhibition game.

The Mesa Basketball Benefit returned after a year off in 2023, and partnered with law enforcement throughout the Phoenix metro area to create a sense of community and raise funds for the MCC basketball program, according to John Mulhern, MCC’s athletic director.

“When you bring (together) first responders…alumni and their families, and community individuals who come to that event, you start building relationships, and that’s how things get better,” Mulhern said.

MCC alumni pose for a picture with their trophy after winning the basketball game against law enforcement during the Mesa Basketball Benefit at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on October 11, 2024. (Photo by Riley Weathersbee/ The Mesa Legend)

The teams who play every year are the Laws, law enforcement, and the Claws, MCC women and men basketball alumni.

This year, nine first responders made up the Laws team, and included officials from Mesa Police Department, Chandler Fire Department, along with a member of the Arizona National Guard. For the Claws, MCC alumni ranging from 2012 to 2020 showed up to represent the team.

One of the police officers who played for the Laws was Kenny Whitis of Mesa Police Department, who attended the event every year.

“It’s mainly just a community event, fundraiser for the community college and for a police department that Jim Hill runs, his organization which helps kids with sports and basketballs, footballs, things like that for officers to give out to kids and get them playing more sports,” Whitis recalled.

Alumni and law enforcement shaking hands after their game for the Mesa Basketball Benefit at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on October 11, 2024. (Photo by Riley Weathersbee/ The Mesa Legend)

“It’s kind of twofold. It’s for the college, the sports program, it’s for also for some kids do that Jim Hill’s little program that you can see he’s got going on,” Whitis stated.

This year’s youth mainly consisted of the players’ family members on both the Law and the Claw sides. However, the current MCC basketball teams helped them shoot hoops, dribble, and pass balls before the big game began.

The game itself was a close one, but in the end through the friendly competition, the alumni claimed their third victory with a final score of 74-60, winning the Claws the gold basketball trophy once again.

John Whitis dribbles a basketball during the Mesa Basketball Benefit at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on October 11, 2024 to make a basket. (Photo by Riley Weathersbee/ The Mesa Legend)

Erica Vasquez came to the benefit for the first time, and she played for the alumni team despite being in the Queen Creek Police Department. She also played women’s basketball for MCC from 2013 to 2015, and she was even a member of the 2014 Women’s Basketball National Championship team.

“I just think it’s important to especially all these younger generations. Just show them the importance of returning and just keep maintaining these friendships,” Vasquez stated.

She described the experience of returning as surreal. Yet, this is not the only time she visits MCC to help build community relationships.

“I just always try to come back, talk to the girls who are joining the team, and then tell them that it’s a day by day, and there’s going to be hard days, but it goes by so fast, and if I could go back, I would in a heartbeat because I miss it so much,” Vasquez explained.

The small event is expected to continue to gain traction to fulfill the expectations of those involved.

“You know, it’s kind of getting there over time. We’re going to continue to chip away at it cause it’s such a valuable flagship event for us, and as time moves on, technology and leadership, enrollment growth, community support, then all of a sudden, in five years, it could be 600 people that attend the event,” Mulhern explained.

Mulhern believes that this event should continue. He sees the benefits of the community relationships and the people it impacts.

“We’re building to create a really incredible event, especially when we’ve got first responders. They protect us and make our lives safer. It’s important that we continue this charity,” the athletic director said.

