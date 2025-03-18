Artwork intended to spark conversation about climate change open to public in Mesa 

A new permanent artistic structure created to invoke a discussion about climate change was debuted in front of Mesa City Hall in late February.



The structure, “Strata,” uses images and videos displayed on curved LED panels, which react to live climate data provided by the City of Mesa, to create a unique experience, according to Adrian Yu, the artist behind the idea.



As an example, Yu explained that if the wind blows west, then water will be displayed on the panels as moving west. He also described the structure’s design, where foliage animation may appear on the panels when the City of Mesa plants a tree. His hope was that his work would be a visual and thematic representation of the conversation.



“It’s this constant dialogue between the city as a human entity versus the natural world, because in geology, strata is the different layers of sediments that create a time capsule, so that’s the process of erosion,” Yu said. “Every era, like new layers of sediment, creates a geological period.”



In all his work, Yu said the immersive spaces and tight narratives that Disneyland allows visitors to experience on their own are a huge inspiration for him. This rings true for “Strata,” as seen in his animations on the structure when he combined the visual inspiration with the inspiration drawn from the City of Mesa’s climate action plan.



“It’s kind of like the representation of what it actually means where we, as humans, are deeply connected to our planet and the world, and without these initiatives, we’re not going to have a plan forward.”



Although Yu is the lead artist, during his process, he worked with an international team made up of experts in navigation, digital ambiance, fabrication, design, and engineering, along with the City of Mesa for a year and a half.



“I think it’s bold that the city had commissioned this type of work in this space,” Yu said. “I think it’s going to transform how the city is perceived as a new space for really progressive artworks in the future.”

