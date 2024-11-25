I told you this election was Joever

Editor’s note: This article represents the opinions of the author and does not reflect the views of The Mesa Legend or Mesa Community College.

Well, the results are in and Donald Trump is back in office for a second term. It really was Joever.

The reality TV star-turned-president found liable for sexual abuse, among other things such as trying to effectively rig the 2016 election, even won the popular vote and swept every swing state. More Americans prefer a liable sex abuser over a woman of color.

Were the Democrats really so blinded by shortsighted ambition that they thought this election was Kamala Harris’s to lose? Who knows. But now we know that we as a country have not progressed past the point of textbook misogynoir winning elections.

Now that nearly a month has passed since election day and we’ve had some time to reflect, let’s analyze what went wrong and why Harris really lost.

Although I previously mentioned her race and gender and the stereotypes still propagated in today’s society playing a role in her inevitable loss, I do not wish to imply that this was the main reason, though it definitely was a reason. There are at least two other substantial reasons that essentially guaranteed her downfall.

While Democrats play the blame game with each other, I think that my prediction pretty accurately described one of the biggest reasons why Republicans swept the election: the Democrats’ stance on Israel.

As I mentioned in my prediction, Michigan is a swing state with a large Muslim population and many Muslim voters leaned towards Green Party candidate Jill Stein for her stance on Israel’s attacks on Palestine and Lebanon. In the largely Arab American city of Dearborn, the Green Party’s campaign fared fantastically compared to previous cycles.

The vote between Trump and Harris among polled Muslim voters was by far more of a fight for second place behind Stein, according to a report from Responsible Statecraft. Some even voted for Trump just to kick Harris to the curb, according to an article from Voice of America.

Speaking of Muslims voting for Trump, probably the biggest reason for Trump’s undisputed victory is misinformation, or rather a lack of being informed.

While Trump promised Republican Muslim voters in Michigan peace in the Middle East, his track record implies otherwise. However, his appointment of staunch Israel supporters to his administration has his Muslim supporters having second thoughts, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Harris is part of an administration that has funded much of the onslaught and hasn’t shown much intention to end it. She and Joe Biden have been fighting a losing battle for the White House since Oct. 7, 2023.

This didn’t just affect Muslim voters. Trump made considerable gains among Black and Latino male voters this cycle because of the economy and jobs, according to The Associated Press. While it may be true that Trump’s first term benefited the economy more than Biden’s, Trump’s proposed import tariffs could potentially decimate the current economy, according to BBC News.

There are several other reasons for Harris’s loss such as her not running in the primaries, but none as impactful to her campaign as what I have discussed here and in my prediction.

While some reasons are out of their control, Democrats really have no one to blame but themselves for their own royal screw-ups.

Buckle up, Democrats. You’re in for a bumpy four-year ride.

Luke Hagen Luke Hagen was a born and raised Arizonan. He has always had an interest in current events, but discovered his love for news writing after taking a journalism elective in his senior year of high school. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and eventually attend graduate school for either geography, communication studies or both.