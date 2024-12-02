Utah Tech University strengthen transfers for Arizona community college students

Utah Tech University established an articulation agreement with Maricopa County Community College District to allow their high population of Arizona community college students to transfer seamlessly with all of their general education classes accounted for.

Students can transfer 35-37 credit hours under the Arizona General Education Curriculum to any in-state university and the same rule applies to Utah Tech University under the articulation agreement, according to Chris Park, assistant director of admissions and recruitment transfer at Utah Tech University.

“Those credits come right over to Utah Tech seamlessly so you shouldn’t have to worry about losing time,” Park said.

Tuition is factored based on GPA, but transfer students are eligible for the W.U.E. scholarship that can decrease tuition to about $340-$200 per credit hour for a 2.75-3.0 GPA, according to Park.

A typical non-resident student at Utah Tech University would pay about $760 per credit hour in tuition and fees in the undergraduate program.

“That’s a really significant savings compared to some other universities so it’s a good financial option,” said Kimberlyn Dugan, university liaison for the Maricopa County Community College District.

Utah Tech University is an option for community college students seeking a degree in business or health science as those are popular fields of interest at the polytechnic university, according to Park.

“Business and Health Science are two of our biggest programs at Maricopa,” Dugan said.

Students can choose to attend Utah Tech University online or in person.

A pathway map with degree progress to Utah Tech University is expected to be released on the district website in the 2025-2026 academic year, according to Dugan.

MCCCD partners with over 30 universities including Arizona colleges, strictly online schools, and many others across the United States, according to Dugan.

A new transfer partners page that was launched two weeks ago at the beginning of November allows students to search universities that the district partners with and filter their preferences by selecting a field of interest, online or in person options, as well as particular university affiliations.

MCCCD creates pathway maps and forms partnerships with a variety of universities to set students up to continue on their education to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree at a four-year university, according to the news release. The district also offers its own baccalaureate programs for students who do not wish to transfer and want to continue their education at the community college.

Carmella Baldwin Carmella Baldwin is a student journalist/reporter for the Mesa Legend. She is in the process of earning an Associate's Degree in Journalism and New Media Studies at Mesa Community College.