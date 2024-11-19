Women’s Cross Country etches their name in history as they capture the NJCAA National Championship

Editor’s Note: Dylan DeVlieger is the Sports Information Director for Mesa Community College.

Mesa Women’s Cross Country made history on Nov. 9 as they captured the first NJCAA National Championship in program history.

Mesa’s pack mentality paid off as their top five runners all finished in the top 20. The T-Birds were led by freshman phenom Kinley Jackson who took home 6th place clocking a time of 18:40.2. Regina Raimo came in close behind as she took home 8th place with a time of 18:49.5, Katie Munoz finished 13th clocking a time of 19:02.4, Marissa Hernandez took 15th with a time of 19:07.8, and Carmella Baldwin finished 19th clocking in at 19:24.9.

Baldwin was a big reason why Mesa took home the hardware as she was Mesa’s fifth runner and placed top 20 which helped their totals.

“Carmella really set the tone for the day. She’s been a tremendous leader and teammate, even with her struggles throughout the year, she never lost hope and faith in herself, the team, and the goals,” said head coach Daniel Pescador, “when started out aggressive, the rest of the girls followed suit, I am so very proud of Carmella, at any point in time she could have called it quits. During our talks throughout the year, when she had races that were a challenge, we always said shake them off, we will have just 1 great race in Virginia. I told Carmella back in September we can and will be National Champions, and she’s going to be the reason why we win.”

Mesa finally was able to crack their way onto the top of the podium after coming in 4th place in 2023, 2nd place in 2022, and 3rd in 2021.

After the victory Pescador was ecstatic and beaming with pride and excitement for his team after their victory.

“We’re just very proud and excited for this group of ladies to win the program’s first National championship! It feels good to get over the hump after being so close for the last 3 seasons,” said Pescaodor, “Mesa has been very dominant the last 4 years, having won 3 trophies: 3rd place, National Runner Up, and now National Champions! This group of ladies will always be remembered for being the very first National Champions at Mesa Community College in women’s cross country. Kinley Jackson, Regina Raimo, Katie Munoz, Marissa Hernandez, Carmella Baldwin, Lucy Melzer, Destiny Hernandez, we are extremely proud of you!”

Winning was a total team effort according to Pescador, from Raimo earning All-American honors after not being in the top 20 last year to Jackson’s selfless decision to not attempt to chase down the two leaders of the race and instead preserve her team’s opportunity at the title. Mesa’s middle pack of Hernandez, Munoz, and Raimo stuck to the game plan of sticking in eyesight of each other and that truly proved to be the difference.

Melzer after being on the shelf the past few races served as an insurance policy for the T-Birds given the chance one of her teammates were to falter. Hernandez, who has dealt with unlucky injuries and was sick upon arriving at nationals, competed well, ending her time at Mesa on top.

Coach Pescador knows that this achievement would not have been possible without the help of his coaching staff, longtime assistant coach Spencer Peterson and coach Mitchell Briggs were a big help to the T-Birds capturing the top podium position.

“I cannot say thank you enough to Coach Spencer Peterson and Coach Mitchell Briggs! They are extremely vital to our success, and I cannot think of a better group of men to have this experience with! They bring a great amount of expertise, passion and knowledge,” said Pescador, “coach Briggs was very instrumental in helping our women’s team with their race strategy and knowing exactly what to do out on that course at key points! A big thank you Coach Peterson and Coach Briggs!”

Click here to view the entire results.

Dylan DeVlieger I am an Arizona native and love all valley sports teams. In my spare time I enjoy writing, watching, and playing sports.