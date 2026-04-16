Final day for students to vote for next leaders of the Associated Students of Mesa Community College

The last day to vote for the candidates running for the Southern and Dobson campus executive office is Wednesday where a new president and executive board will be elected for the 2026-27 academic year.

Students can vote either online, in the Student Life KSC building or in room M210 on the Red Mountain campus.

“The Executive Board shall be responsible for the leadership, coordination, and execution of ASMCC programs and activities, overseeing the Student Senate, and engaging in regular collaboration with the College Administration,” the Associated Students of Mesa Community College constitution states.

The ASMCC is a student-led organization whose mission is to help students meet their wants and needs. The positions up for election in the executive office are executive president, vice president, vice president of operations and vice president of communications.

Second year MCC business student Holden Loftin, a presidental candidate, said he wants to be involved in the college’s community and hopes to see the faces of student government more often. He hopes to achieve this through creating fun and engaging campus events.

“I want students to see MCC as more than just like a stepping stone, but like something where they can enjoy their time here. So my motivation is to provide a quality experience for all MCC students,” said Loftin.

Presidential candidate Andres De La Cruz Castro, a first year biological sciences major at MCC, elaborated on his plans to engage more with students and to focus on raising money through campus fundraisers, as well as help solve the problem of parking that is a big concern amongst MCC students who feel there isn’t enough student parking. Castro explained that he wants to be a voice for students on campus who do not have one.

ASMCC presidential candidate Andres de la Cruz Castro stands outside in front of campus. (Photo: Penelope Media/The Legend)

“I want to be engaging with the students, not just leave everything to the vice president,” said Castro. “I want to be engaged with the students when I have time. It’s going to be hard, but I’m going to make time for the students.”

Both presidential campaigns began last week on campus. Loftin campaigned outside near the Student Life offices with executive vice president Kiya Gomez. The two gave out buttons, flyers and popsicles for their campaigns.

“MCC has done so much for me throughout these years, I don’t know where I’d be now. I’d still be working a factory job if I wasn’t here, so I’m grateful and I want to return the favor. I want to offer the same opportunities that have been given to me to other students. I just want to build our campus up,” said Loftin.

On March 25, Castro ran a campaign table near the college cafe aside the cow mascot from his job, Chick-fil-A. On one of Castro’s flyers promoting his candidacy, he gave students a voucher for a free chicken sandwich.

“Just because I have a higher power doesn’t mean I’m better than anyone, we’re all one person. We’re all equal. So that’s why I want to become president, so I can have that power, but I’m not better than anyone here if that makes sense,” said Castro.

Loftin said his desire to be president stems from wanting to carry on the legacy of giving back to MCC. “MCC was a school to me when I started, but it’s more now…I know so many students. I know so many faculty. It’s my family now. I spend more time here at MCC than I spend at my own house,” said Castro.

The ASMCC official election results will be announced Monday.