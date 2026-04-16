MCC students share how the fuel crisis has affected them

Cameron Herring, first year MCC student

How do you get to campus and are you here every day of the week?

I drive every day.

Have you been impacted by the rising fuel prices?

Oh absolutely. I used to be able to fill my tank up for like thirty bucks, but now it’s gone up so much more. It’s just so much more now, you know what I mean?

Have you had to change any other habits in how you spend money because gas prices are getting higher?

I’ve been eating out much less, yeah.