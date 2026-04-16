MCC students share how the fuel crisis has affected them
The current fuel crisis in America attributable to the war in Iran has caused fuel prices to spike nationwide, especially in Arizona where residents regularly see gas prices above the national average. We asked Mesa Community College students how these surges have impacted their commutes to and from campus and beyond.
Cameron Herring, first year MCC student
How do you get to campus and are you here every day of the week?
I drive every day.
Have you been impacted by the rising fuel prices?
Oh absolutely. I used to be able to fill my tank up for like thirty bucks, but now it’s gone up so much more. It’s just so much more now, you know what I mean?
Have you had to change any other habits in how you spend money because gas prices are getting higher?
I’ve been eating out much less, yeah.
Kayliana Scott, third year MCC student
How do you get to campus and are you here every day of the week?
I’m only here on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but I do carpool with friends who have classes on those same days.
Have you been impacted by the rising fuel prices?
Yes, even if it is not just going to campus and just going around town, I’m having to walk more, use biking too more than normal.
Have you had to change any other habits in how you spend money because gas prices are getting higher?
I try not to eat out on campus or my commute as much, and eat when I get home.
Sabrina Brooks, second year MCC student
How do you get to campus?
I drive to get to campus, sometimes I am ten minutes away and other times I’m about twenty minutes away.
Have the rising gas prices impacted any of your driving habits?
Yeah, I try to not drive to other places now because of gas prices growing up. I got a hybrid car so my tank is ten gallons and it costs me $50 now to fill up my tank and I feel like it has not been lasting as long, it’s going away a lot faster. Before the crisis, I was able to go like two weeks but now I think I’m once a week.
Is there anything else you want to add?
We don’t need a war. It’s just…this war is causing all of our gas prices to go up. The rich are fighting and it’s affecting the poor and working class.