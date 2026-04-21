MCC’s Study Abroad program returns next summer

The International Education Department (IED) has opportunities next school year for Mesa Community College students to study abroad in Italy, France and Ireland during the summer to experience new cultures, foods and scenery reminiscent of older worlds.

Study Abroad students can observe the historical French architecture, such as this building on 7 Rue Saint-Fraçois-de-Paule in Nice, France. (Photo: Jasmine Kageyama)

Aurora Dorsey, faculty member of IED, describes the general premise of the study abroad program.

“So, our study abroad program is faculty lead, which means we have advisors here who take the students on the programs,” Dorsey said. “Next summer we have three programs going to Nice, France, Ireland and to Italy and the students will go anywhere from two weeks in France and Italy to a month in the Ireland program.”

La Fountaine du Solei (Fountain of the Sun) is one of the most iconic landmarks in Nice, France. Apollo, the sun god in Greek mythology, was believed to pull the sun across the sky each day with his chariot and four horses—all of which are represented in the fountain. (Photo: Jasmine Kageyama)

Dorsey says while the cost is high to attend, there are many academic credit opportunities that students can earn.

“The program fees are anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 depending upon the program that the student chooses. They also can receive credit requirements which will go towards their graduation requirements. They either live in apartments, hotels, or with a family. Depending upon the program,” she said.

For Ireland, MCC philosophy professor Barry Vaughan is the program director of the study abroad summer program.

“It’s a great opportunity for people that are interested in traveling internationally to sort of dip their toes in a very US friendly culture because the Irish love Americans,” Vaughan said. “So many Irish people of course have relatives that live here in the United States. We have a lot of our students who have an Irish connection, and this gives them an opportunity to go to their ancestral land.”

Vaughan’s students from the Study Abroad Ireland 2022 trip having fun inside their apartment in Athlone which is across the street from TUS. The group has a farewell barbecue meal on the final day of the trip. (Photo: Barry Vaughan)

Vaughan says the housing in each country is provided by the program for students, chaperones, and program leaders. .

“So, basically the participants in the program live in apartments in a small town called Athlone. Which is right in the middle of the country between Dublin and Galway,” Vaughan said “It is right on the Shannon River, and we partner with the Technological University of the Shannon. They’re our university partner in Ireland and we take classes on the campus of TUS.”

Dorsey clarifies that students do not need to learn the languages to go to any of these locations.

“There is no language requirement at all. For students going to France, they get a crash course. The same with Italy, they can also use apps like Duolingo if they want too. Just kind of brush on those skills or if they wanted to be proactive maybe they will take a French introductory class,” she said.

Third-party providers work with the program to help guide students in a particular language or to speak for them. Dorsey says they also give students a sheet with basic phrases in the corresponding language of whichever country they visit.

Meanwhile for Ireland, Vaughan goes over the day-to-day activities that students can look forward to experiencing.

Vaughan leads his Study Abroad Ireland 2022 group to Dunamase, one of the earliest Norman castles built in Ireland. The Norman-Welsh invasion of Ireland (1179 CE) saw the introduction of many military advances and began the process of colonizing Ireland that would last until the establishment of the Irish Free State in 1922 CE. Castles like Dunamase were a way for the Norman-Welsh lords to demonstrate their power over the native Irish. (Photo: Barry Vaughan)

“So, the basic itinerary of the program is Monday through Thursday they go to classes but then in the afternoons and evenings of course they have free time. On Fridays we take group excursions. So, we go to a neolithic monumental site,” Vaughan said.

Vaughan describes the monument site as a burial site with passage tombs called Lucre. They also visit castles throughout Ireland, including Dunamase.

A view inside the main keep of Dunamase. This would be the hall of the Norman-Welsh lord who was granted title to this land by Henry II. The lord of this keep was William Marshal who was married to the daughter of Strongbow. Strongbow was the leading Welsh lord who invaded Ireland (with the permission of Henry II) to help Dermot MacMurrogh regain the kingship of Leinster. (Photo: Barry Vaughan)

Dorsey explains that her own experience doing a summer study abroad program inspired her to help other students get the same opportunity.

“I would encourage students to really look into studying abroad. It’s a fabulous opportunity. I will share with you that I went to Japan this past summer as a student and it was an amazing trip,” she said. “Just the culture, staying with the host family, going to museums and learning more about Japanese culture. It was fabulous.”

Vaughan shared some of his previous students’ experiences in the Ireland summer study abroad program.

“It’s a life changing opportunity. We’ve had so many students over the years who’ve participated. I think our largest group was 45,” Vaughan said.

Over the past 20 years, Vaughan has taken groups with around 15 students. He says it is always life changing for the hundreds of students who have participated in the program.

Devin Hill Devin Hill is a freelance reporter and journalism student at MCC. In his free time, he is an avid video game enjoyer and likes Star Wars.