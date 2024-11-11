MCCCD employees organize drag show to raise scholarship funds

Employees of Maricopa County Community College District would soon host the third annual PRISM Drag Ball at Phoenix College, all in effort to raise money for a scholarship that supports LGBTQ+ students.

Equality Maricopa, described by the district as “a dynamic group of Maricopa Community Colleges employees who identify as LGBTQIA+ and allies,” will hold the event on Nov. 15 at Phoenix College for students, staff and community members alike.

Organizers will fundraise for students

Money raised at the drag ball will go towards the PRISM Scholarship Fund, which semiannually provides $500 each in financial assistance to MCCCD students, with a preference for those who identify along the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Since the establishment of the award in September 2021, funds raised have neared $100,000, according to board president Jay Franzen, who is also a student services analyst at Paradise Valley Community College.

“This [fall], we gave away 16 scholarships, and so we’re hoping to do that again in the spring. It really depends on the amount of money that we can raise,” Franzen said.

In the past, Equality Maricopa has utilized this event to raise money with hopes of Arizona becoming the fourth state in the country to have a LGBTQ+ specialty license plate, a feat that will cost the organization $32,000 that will ultimately be refunded to the board for the scholarship, according to Franzen.

The amount has since been reached, but the plate’s approval now must be passed by the state’s legislature, Franzen said.

“This year we’ve just kept that in reserve, and we’re not touching that. We’ve been very cognizant and mindful not to deplete our funding that we’ve raised…we’re just trying to maintain a positive cash flow so we’re ready to go with the license plate as soon as the legislation becomes law,” Franzen assured.

Drag ball to include education

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with a pre-show, food trucks, vendors and HIV information and testing, a subject that Franzen states needs more discussion and education within the community.

“We want to make sure that folks are aware that these services are available and we’re really trying to de-stigmatize the language around HIV and testing and just normalize this as part of our community,” Franzen noted.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni slated to attend

Drag artists slated to perform at the event include locally and nationally known names, such as Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 and Megami from Season 16.

Among the local headliners are Koco Caine (performing as Koco) from The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 4 and Dragula Titans Season 1 and Barbra Seville, a local drag queen who once publicly feuded with current Republican candidate for senator Kari Lake in 2022.

In years past, guest performers included fellow Drag Race alumni Joey Jay from Season 13 and Willow Pill, winner of Season 14.

MCC students and faculty to be in attendance

Some members of the Gender Identity and Sexuality Alliance at Mesa Community College are expected to volunteer or attend the drag ball along with their advisor, Department of Life Sciences Residential Faculty, Luke Mumaw, who is also the advocacy and awareness officer for Equality Maricopa.

Mumaw stressed the event’s need for volunteers. “We always need volunteers to help do various tests, check tickets, help people to their seats, etc.” Mumaw said.

Equality Maricopa emphasizes the show’s significance

The PRISM Drag Ball is an all-ages event open to anyone. Franzen reassured that while elements of the show may be “PG-13,” the event will be devoid of adult-oriented content.

Making the show an all-ages event not only opens up the show to students under 21, but also community members that stay away from typical LGBTQ+ establishments that offer alcohol, according to Mumaw.

“By opening it up to the broader community, we allow students who are under 21 or individuals who might avoid spaces with alcohol…to feel seen, allowing people to feel like they are involved with our community and being exposed to this art form of drag, which really works to expand the notions of gender and how one can fit within society,” Mumaw continued.

However, this event has not come without backlash. Franzen revealed that he and a colleague from South Mountain Community College faced persistent harassment from a protestor last year.

Franzen believed harassment came from a place of misunderstanding, emphasizing that the event was not marketed or made for children. Despite harassment, Mumaw reassured that it would not be a setback and expressed excitement for the upcoming show.

“Most of the responses that we get are overwhelmingly positive from people who are just absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to get to see this, which they may have only seen on TV or heard about, and experience it in a safe, fun, welcoming environment,” Mumaw added.More information on the PRISM Drag Ball can be found on Equality Maricopa Facebook and Instagram.

Here’s how to attend the event

The PRISM Drag Ball is on Nov. 15 at Phoenix College’s Bulpitt Auditorium.

Food and festivities start at 5 p.m., before doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show start time. Tickets and more information can be found on Phoenix College’s website for the event.

Luke Hagen Luke Hagen was a born and raised Arizonan. He has always had an interest in current events, but discovered his love for news writing after taking a journalism elective in his senior year of high school. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and eventually attend graduate school for either geography, communication studies or both.