A student holds up their handmade sign, sharing a positive message during the Peace and Love Rally at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on March 4, 2025. (Luke Hagen/The Mesa Legend)
Students gather together to spread the message of peace and love 

Mesa Legend Staff
In a fursuit, MCC student and event organizer Jaime Stone hugs an attendee during the Peace and Love Rally at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on March 4, 2025. (Luke Hagen/The Mesa Legend)

MCC student holds up his sign during the Peace and Love Rally at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on March 4, 2025. (Luke Hagen/The Mesa Legend)

A student wearing a fursuit head poses for a photo with their “love and support everyone” sign during the Peace and Love Rally at Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson Campus on March 4, 2025. (Luke Hagen/The Mesa Legend)
