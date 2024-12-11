Return of presentation to review and explain MCC’s current Budget Crisis

Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Budach has announced five new dates for the return of his presentation that explains Mesa Community College’s current budget crisis.

In October 2024, MCC president Richard Daniel announced a series of online and in person presentations titled, “Forward, Together Forward: Understanding the Budget Crisis, Hiring Pauses, Deficits, and How We Are Going to Move Forward.”

These were public sessions hosted by Budach, who provided an explanation of the current fiscal situation on-campus.

On Friday, Dec. 6, Budach announced the return of these presentations, officially titled, “Budget Roadshow Part II”.

The post announced three dates for this month as well as two next month

The remaining presentations will be held at the Southern and Dobson campus in room LB-145, on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m., on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m., and Jan. 30 at 3 p.m., according to the post.

Budach announced that the content for all presentations will cover topics such as a comprehensive update on the financial position of the college, along with a review of what the Budget Steering Team has accomplished in the fall and what the focus will be on during the spring.

A Budget Steering Committee composed of representative stakeholders of the college was also announced in October in order to identify ways to ensure efficiencies that impact their finances.

“We will share direct data taken from our FMS system and presented to you. We will reconcile this information with all information presented in the first Budget Roadshow to assist attendees in engaging equitably around the understanding of how the college budget is performing,” stated Budach in the post to employees.

Budach spoke to the Mesa Legend in October to explain MCC’s budget situation. He explained that last year, the general operating fund for Mesa Community College was overspent by approximately $3.5 million. To address the overspend, the college needs to reduce the spending in this fiscal year by the equivalent amount.

These presentations will continue to be dynamically interactive and he hopes they will be modestly “entertaining for those that attend, said Budach.

