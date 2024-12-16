Richard Daniel talks vision, leadership as president of Mesa Community College

Mesa Community College President Richard Daniel aspired to lead a bright and stable future for students as he strengthened the campus experience in 2024 and beyond.

Daniel brings more than 30 years of higher education experience to the position, previously serving as president of South Mountain Community College. His varied background included time at Arizona State University and University of Texas at El Paso, which he accredited to giving him the experience he relied on to now take on the largest of the 10 Maricopa County Community Colleges District institutions.

Daniel become president on July 1 and replaced Kimberly Britt, five month interim president appointed by the MCCCD Chancellor Steven Gonzales after the sudden leave absence of Tammy Robinson earlier this year.

“We’ve had some leadership transitions in the college, and the chancellor’s trying to stabilize leadership across the entire district. He asked if I would be willing to take on the presidency of Mesa Community College… He wanted to make sure that he could help move the college forward,” said Daniel.

Daniel’s said one of his main priorities would be to emulate the success he had at South Mountain, where the enrollment for students increased by 30 percent during his presidency according to his bio on MCC’s website. He mentioned community outreach as something he intended to maximize at MCC, one of his major strategies employed over the years in his previous roles.

“The intent is to be more available. One of the things that we did at South Mountain that we’re doing also at Mesa is being more present in the high schools and the embedded advisors that we have, going to community events… making sure that people know college is available,” said Daniel.

Resources for free college and outreach core to new president’s philosophy

Daniel also intended to promote and develop the Mesa College Promise, where eligible students can receive financial support and attend MCC for two years with Arizona resident tuition and registration fees fully funded. The program also expanded its eligibility to adult learners 24 years or older in March 2024.

A centerpiece of Daniel’s leadership philosophy places student success at the core of every decision. Among his visions for MCC is the concept of the “Thunderbird Experience,” an effort to make the student journey seamless and supportive, from initial interest in MCC all the way to graduation.

Looking ahead to spring semester and beyond, Daniel described several key priorities. One such critical task is the preparation of the college for its impending accreditation review, which Daniel described as a vital process that ensures the institution is sound and that the students are set up for success.

This process contains a focused evaluation that occurs every 10 years to ensure the quality of an institution’s educational programs and adherence to federal regulations, according to Daniel.

Daniel is also currently working on the recent budget crisis in MCC by engaging the entire college community in a collective effort to resolve financial challenges.

He described a series of budget meetings that “understand that it’s a collective experience in terms of addressing our budget situation that we have, our budget crisis on the campus,” said Daniel.

More budget crisis explainers and presentations were slated for 2025.

New president reflects on being a first-generation college student, the future

Daniel described his long-term vision as one committed to building MCC as a major partner within the Mesa and East Valley communities.

“Mesa Community College has had a long-lasting legacy in this East Valley, in the city of Mesa, and in the East Valley and beyond. And I want to make sure that we don’t lose that presence,” said Daniel.

For Daniel, being a Latino and first generation college deeply shaped both his approach to leadership and his passion for expanding educational opportunities.

Daniel acknowledged the diverse campus and understanding that himself is someone who lived those experiences, which he noted can be very intimidating. He plans to make sure that MCC makes their students feel like they’re being served, heard and seen.

Daniel continues to look toward the future and positions MCC to meet emerging student and community needs. His vision included adapting to a competitive educational landscape and finding innovative ways to serve both traditional and adult learners.

“In 2025, we’re going to celebrate 60 years. So, we have been supporting the City of Mesa and the East Valley and external surrounding communities for six decades. That’s a long time. And for me, it’s important for us to celebrate that because we have a tremendous amount to celebrate. But we also have an opportunity to grow from that,” stated Daniel.

