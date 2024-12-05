Lockdown lifted at Southern and Dobson campus after police situation

Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson went under lockdown for about an hour on Thursday afternoon due to police situation on the nearby U.S. Route 60.

At around 3:40 p.m., MCC’s campus wide alert system notified students of the lockdown at the campus via text, email and social media.

“Immediately go to a secure room, lock door, turn off lights, stay silent and stay away from doors/windows,” read the warning.

Around the same time, a law enforcement situation was underway on westbound U.S. Route 60 near Dobson Road, closing the off-ramp and two lanes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation on the social platform X.

At about 4:25 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and campus was reopened, according to MCC’s alert system.

The impacted lanes of U.S. 60 were also reopened around the same time, according to ADOT.

State Troopers with The Arizona Department of Public Safety were assisting Mesa police, according to the DPS duty office.

The Mesa Police Department investigated a collision involving two vehicles, which Sgt. Richard Encinas said may be the result of a racing or rage rage incident.

“At this time, we are receiving conflicting information, and officers are working to piece together the details,” wrote Encinas in a statement to The Legend.

Encinas said both MCC and nearby Banner Desert hospital underwent lockdown due to reports that a suspect involved with the incident fled on foot.

“This remains an active situation, and for everyone’s safety, we are urging the public to avoid the area and use alternative routes,” added Encinas.

Encinas said it was still undetermined whether the police investigation would be lead by Mesa police or State Troopers.

Just before 5 p.m., MCC Vice President of Administrative Services Robert Budach said an unknown individual fired a gun near Banner Desert hospital, and that MCC Police temporarily closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.

“At no time was there ever a gunman on campus, and the lockdown was initiated as a precautionary measure. The lockdown has now concluded and any regular operations should continue forward,” wrote Budach in an email to employees.

This is a developing story. Return to mesalegend.com for more.