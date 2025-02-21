Meta funds new scholarships for Mesa Community College

Meta donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Mesa Community College to increase scholarship opportunities for local students.

The $225,000 contribution will be split between the Mesa College Promise Program and new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarships, according to MCC President Richard Daniel.

The Mesa College Promise Program, which helps city residents attend MCC based on financial need, according to their website, will receive $100,000. In addition to that, the donation will open doors for more students to receive tuition help, and it allows for the City of Mesa to match the dollar amount, Daniel explained.

“So by them giving this money to us, it’s going to allow the City of Mesa to then unlock the commitment they have for us over the next five years of $100,000 per year over the next five years to that program,” Daniel said.

The other portion of the donation will go towards creating new scholarships for those who plan to pursue STEM degrees at MCC, according to Daniel.

“We are hopeful that Mesa residents will be able to further their education, and we’re excited to see the next wave of STEM advancement in the East Valley,” Meta representative Stacey Yip explained.

Daniel announced Meta’s contribution during the opening of Meta’s Mesa Data Center on Jan. 30, after MCC had been one of three Maricopa institutions to help the company with the construction trade.

The partnership between Meta and MCC was described as important for both institutions and the community surrounding them by Daniel and Yip.

“We are committed to playing a positive role and investing in the long-term vitality of our data center communities,” Yip said. “That includes investing in Maricopa County and its residents by partnering with local organizations to support initiatives that help connect the community and increase digital skills.”

Riley Weathersbee Riley Weathersbee is the Managing Editor for the Mesa Legend. She joined the staff in March 2024 with a positive attitude to fuel her passion for informing and helping communities. She is working towards a career in public relations after her time at MCC.