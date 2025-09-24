News

Want a career in Journalism or PR? Find out more at Midday News event

Mesa Legend Staff

Mesa Community College is inviting students and the community to Midday News, an info session designed to highlight opportunities in the Journalism and Public Relations degree program.

MCC is the only community college in the Maricopa County Community College District to offer an Applied Science degree in Journalism and New Media Studies.

When: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Where: EF 2N, Mesa Legend Newsroom (EF building across Rose Garden off Southern Avenue)

The event is free and open to everyone. Attendee will learn about:

  • Pathways to earning a degree in journalism
  • Podcasting opportunities
  • The Mesa Legend student-run newspaper
  • Internships and career opportunities

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Register here: https://forms.gle/3U16u8oKoXw1TPy17

For more information, contact: news@mesalegend.com

Welcome to the Mesa Legend! Subscribe to know more about what goes on at Mesa Community College!