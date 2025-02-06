Christian protesters return to MCC campus

Protestors who returned to Mesa Community College’s Southern and Dobson campus clocktower were met with counterprotesters once again, only this time in a calmer environment.

MCC students rallied together Wednesday morning before Christian protesters arrived to make signs and devise a calmer, more civil plan of action than the day prior. These students decided not to engage with the three protesters but instead practiced their own freedom of speech in a different area of the courtyard.

MCC students and local members of Communist Party USA participate in the counterprotest on Feb. 5, 2025. (Luke Hagen/The Mesa Legend)

Campus police also designated a caution-taped area for the protestors to help ensure a more peaceful place for everyone to share their beliefs.

“People can come out here and express their views, and they also can express opposing views as long as it stays peaceful, nobody gets hurt, nobody’s committing any kind of criminal damage against the school,” stated officer S. Hudson.

There were complaints from MCC faculty and staff that noise levels were disrupting the educational environment, according to Hudson. The officer had both sides agree not to use bullhorns or amplified guitars, as seen in yesterday’s demonstrations.

Around 11:15 a.m., the three men walked onto campus with signs that were different from those on Tuesday. One sign read, “DRESSING IMMODESTLY IS SIN!” with the other side of the sign insinuating that their attire would cause them to get sexually assaulted.

One student walking by did approach the men, saying their yelling was affecting their anxiety and they were scared of the protestors while asking them to leave. She was told by the protesters that she could walk away, but they thought her curiosity caused her to stay.

The man who stated that reply would only say his name was Brother Sebastien. He explained that the group initially planned to protest at Arizona State University, but then they felt the Lord’s calling to MCC.

Sebastien also explained that they have been to multiple states and college campuses because he believes this is where people have open minds.

“A place of the university is to have diverse opinions so that we could unify to try to figure out the truth because the whole purpose of the terminology,” he stated.

The protester also said that while one-on-one conversations work with some students, yelling may be the only way for others to hear their message, so he believes that he should do both.

“I’m not responsible for the reactions as much as I am responsible for just being faithful with what I am trying to say,” Sebastien said.

Marion George Peterson III, an LDS student at MCC, said when he talked to the protesters, they were calm, but they did disagree, despite both claiming to be followers of Christ.

“I felt like he was straying away from the teachings of Christ, which I told him are sufficient,” Peterson said. “Telling people they’re evil with signs isn’t really smart. I told him he crossed the line by having the signs.”

Peterson believes the conversations could and should happen, but the approaches the protesters were taking could have extreme effects in either direction.

Local drag artists unaffiliated with the school show their support for the counterprotests at the Mesa Community College Southern and Dobson campus on Feb. 5, 2025. (Luke Hagen/The Mesa Legend)

Passers-by, such as MCC student Diette White, said she felt embarrassed by the protesters and the anger they were causing.

“Don’t be like them. Don’t engage in this weird, hypocritical, racist, misogynistic rhetoric because you will have a mother or sister or someone that will be affected,” White said.

When the clock tower struck 1:30, the protestors started to pack up and walk away, an hour and a half earlier than the day prior. Counterprotesters cheered and celebrated by singing the end lyrics of the song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam.

As an MCC student and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Eros Corral said after the movement that he did feel scared by the protesters’ presence on campus. He was proud of them for successfully accomplishing their goals.

“I’m really proud of our community for coming together and rallying against them. It is a tricky dynamic to not give them attention, but to also make ourselves visible and show them we are proud of who we are,” Corral explained.

Counterprotesters, like Corral, do plan to return on Thursday, yet it is unclear if the Christian men will as well.

Riley Weathersbee Riley Weathersbee is the Managing Editor for the Mesa Legend. She joined the staff in March 2024 with a positive attitude to fuel her passion for informing and helping communities. She is working towards a career in public relations after her time at MCC.