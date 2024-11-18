Coming on Wednesday the Midday News!
The Journalism and New Media Studies program invites the community to learn more about the pathway to a degree in journalism during our Midday News session on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Mesa Legend newsroom, EF-2N, at the Southern and Dobson campus.
Midday News is open to anyone interested in becoming the next era of storytelling. It will include hands-on workshops and presentations on
- the courses to enroll to obtain a journalism degree
- the behind-the-scenes look on how the news works
- reporting for the Mesa Legend
- how MCC students prepare for internships
- the best approach to transfer to a four-year-university.
It’s an event filled with information about starting the process of becoming a multimedia journalist.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
A flier is attached, so please share it with classes, student clubs and organizations. Registration to attend the Midday News event is highly encouraged.