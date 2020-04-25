Coronavirus brings more changes to Mesa

CoronavirusNews

04/25/2020
Photo by Monica Spencer

Mesa Community College (MCC) has changed the refund policy and moved summer classes online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 


The COVID-19 course refund policy change means a student can request for the college to hold withdrawn funds for another semester up to spring 2021, according to MCC’s website. 


This would allow students to prioritize personal business while the college holds the funds in place for a better time for the student. 


If a student or their family has been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, they qualify for the tuition credit. Students unable to participate in a hybrid or in-person class turned online also qualify, as well as students unable to comply with extensions in courses. 


The Maricopa County Community College District also changed the grading policy. An email from the Office of the Provost said: “All Spring 2020 courses continuing after April 9, 2020 will be converted to ‘P/Z’ (credit/no credit).”            


 If a student chooses to receive a letter grade and credit, they must complete the semester to receive a grade and credit in their course. A “P/Z” grade will not be calculated into GPAs and will not satisfy course requirements if a grade letter of “B” or higher is needed. 


A “P” grade is transferable to Arizona universities and counts towards Arizona General Education Curriculum. 


An email from the Office of the Interim President Lori Berquam stated all summer 2020 classes will be switching to an online or alternative format. 


Berquam wrote, “Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our community and we will continue to follow public health guidelines in all decisions we make.” 


Visit https://www.mesacc.edu/coronavirus for further details or to speak with an advisor. 

Shayden Joe is a Native American student journalist from Ganado, Arizona, and currently resides in Phoenix. He joined the Mesa Legend in January 2020 as the Opinions Editor. He has been writing articles for the past year and creatively since teenhood.

