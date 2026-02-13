MCC students form club to protest Trump Administration

A new student group titled ‘No Kings’ club has been created at Mesa Community College to protest authoritarianism and the Trump administration, the first of its kind among over 40 different clubs.

The club’s president, David Robinson, started the group to gather like-minded people across campus with hopes to reach to local communities and expand student and minority voices across the state.

“What I really want to do is to be able to educate people as to the effects of what happens with corporate America and what happens with political offense,” said Robinson.

The club’s initial turnout, although small, successfully established officers and the next meeting date.

“I think we did extremely well. We have only had a couple chances to introduce the club to the student body, and for our first meeting I was excited by the turnout. I know there will be a lot more people once word has a chance to spread,” said Robinson.

Students Alea Carpenter, Leo Warnick, and Nein Lundquist are the club’s elected officers to fill the positions of vice president, secretary, and club senator.

Club advisor Mona Figueroa of the Cultural Science Department explained that the purpose of the club was to create a space where students felt empowered to address social issues that affected neighbors, students and faculty alike.

“We talk about agency as well; that we have the choice to act as human beings and we have the ability to make change in society, yes there are things that are socially constructed; race, gender, sexuality- these are all social constructs but because they are constructed we can also reconstruct them and so I think through our conversations in class David also said that he was going to start a club to do something about– to give students a place where they can talk about these issues and do something about policies that are being enacted,” said Figueroa.

Robinson said he got the idea for the club after attending Figueroa’s Intro to Sociology class where he and his peers would discuss the policies implemented by the Trump administration and decided that something needed to be done.

“I wanted some place where people could go to say, ‘We need to fight for ourselves,’” said Robinson. “There’s no guardrails for democracy right now.”

The next meeting time for ‘No Kings’ club is set on Wednesday, Feb. 18. to discuss future club events and activities in the SC building on the Southern and Dobson Campus.

A quote projected at the first ‘No Kings’ club meeting the club president, David Robinson said he felt represented the club’s purpose. (Photo: Evelyn Grad/The Legend)