Mesa track and field team without coaches

Sprinters on Mesa Community College’ track and field team are currently under interim leadership after their coaches were fired without explanation three months before the season begins.

Former coaches Shakeia Pinnick and Lawrence Trice Jr. of the track and field team, told The Mesa Legend they were released in early October while sprinters were still in the process of training for a January start to the season.

The former coaches expressed surprise at the decision and are looking for answers.

Here’s what we know about the coaching situation for the track and field team at MCC.



Former Mesa Community College track and field coach, Shakeia Pinnick poses for a picture. (Photo provided by MCC Athletics)

Former Mesa Community College track and field coach, Lawrence Trice Jr. poses for a picture. (Photo provided by MCC Athletics)

What led to the firing of sprinting coaches?

Pinnick and Trice expressed confusion at the circumstances surrounding their dismissal.

“All that’s [been] done since I’ve been here is I’ve helped grow it [the program], and grow it and grow it. So, I’m definitely confused at this point,” Trice said.

Pinnick claimed she had not been given any specific reason for being let go, but offered some context for the events that transpired beforehand.

The turbulence between the coaching staff did not occur until after the retirement of Head Coach Steve Jacobs in summer 2024, and the subsequent promotion of current Interim Head Coach, Daniel Pescador, according to Pinnick.

“For [the fall 2024] semester, [Pescador] wanted everyone to change their schedule from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.,” Pinnick explained.

The change of schedule was not only unusual for sprinters, who typically train later in the day, according to Pinnick, but added that the change also interfered with her daughter’s homeschool schedule.

“And it was an issue, for sure, because we were just like, have you considered us?” Pinnick added.

Another issue that arose was practicing during the offseason, which has strict requirements on time and training location, according to Pinnick.

“In the off-season, you can only practice a certain amount of hours or certain locations,” Pinnick said.

Pinnick described an incident where the team practiced away from a field to stay out of the way of a soccer match, which led to the team being reported for practicing in a restricted area. Pinnick said the incident was an honest mistake.

Though passionate about her job, Pinnick said that she believed her and Trice were unfairly scrutinized. Trice expressed passion for working as a mentor to students from minority backgrounds.

“My thing is being me and being there for the kids because, at the end of the day, I do this for the kids. I don’t do this for anybody else but my kids,” Trice stated.

What is next for the track and field team?

MCC’s Athletic Director John Mulhern declined to discuss the firing of the two sprinting coaches and focused on the next steps for the college’s track and field teams.

Pescador stepped in as the interim sprinter coach after the October firing, in addition to his role as interim track and field coach, according to Mulhern. Mulhern clarified that MCC intended to hire a new coach as soon as possible to support the track and field team.

“Once again, it’s unique, it’s challenging but it can be done. Anything can be done,” he said.

Finding a new coach proved to be difficult while MCC worked to address a budget crisis, and a financial deficit, Mulhern explained.

In the 2024 fiscal year, MCC had overspent by approximately $3.5 million, creating a budget deficit that would impact new hires at the college.

“It’s a unique situation with junior college and funding. That’s probably the most unique. I’ve been here a long time, and for someone to commit a lot for a small amount is the only obstacle,” Mulhern said.

How do the students feel?

Student athletes at MCC declined to speak with The Mesa Legend about the coaching changes for track and field teams. Practices for track and field athletes were available to attend, but it is unclear if all student athletes are attending.

Mulhern said that changes in student attendance for practices was part of the process when coaching changes occurred.

“We’re making sure everybody comes back and everybody’s on the same page,” he said.

Mulhern added that he believes it is up to each individual student to choose their stance on the situation.

“Everybody can decide who they are, what they want to do, how things are going to move forward,” he added.

Mulhern emphasized that students are a priority to him and the sports program as a whole, especially during this time when the team is in need of a new leader.

“We’re here to do what we’re supposed to do as advocates for students and creating the Thunderbird experience,” Mulhern said.

