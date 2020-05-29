Mesa’s Promise Program receives funding due to COVID-19

A portion of the $90 million provided to Mesa by the COVID-19 relief fund is going toward education and the Mesa Promise Program (MPP).

Around $50,000 of the funds has been specifically allocated toward MPP, a program created this February by Mayor John Giles and a task force of qualified members. MPP, unlike scholarships, will cover all scholarly expenses for Mesa Community College students who come from low-income families or need the resources.

“We essentially doubled our initial funds from $45,000 to $95,000,” Amy Trethaway, a task force member and executive director of Mesa Counts on College, said.

The program is only $5,000 away from its goal to make $100,000 this year to be matched by Mesa businesses and philanthropists.

“So, now we’re ready for our businesses and philanthropists to match it,” Trethaway said. “Now what we’re doing is asking our non-profits and our boards that have money around town. We’re letting them know we’re ready.”

The program’s goal is to raise a total of $1 million over five years.

“We are still rolling out in the fall of 2021,” said Trethaway. “We’re excited for students.”