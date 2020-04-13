COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation: Grief in a Pandemic

Located in the Southwestern U.S., the Navajo Nation is home to over 300,000 people. The Nation is roughly the size of West Virginia but with limited access to resources that high functional state government would have. In the battle against the Coronavirus, the Navajo Nation is facing it’s biggest challenge yet.



This episode is part of a series focusing on the Navajo Nation during the pandemic.



Episode Produced, Recorded, and Edited by Shayden Joe.