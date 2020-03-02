Democratic Debate coming to Phoenix





CNN and Univision have announced an upcoming democratic debate will be held on March 15 at a to-be-announced Phoenix location. The debate will follow Super Tuesday, the largest voting day during primaries, and help provide insight to which democratic candidates have the popularity to face President Trump.



Only eight of 29 democratic candidates are still campaigning for a shot against the controversial Republican leader: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.



All of them represent pieces of the Democratic Party, new and old, and offer something unique to American voters.



Joe Biden, age 77, is the former Vice President of the United States under former President Barack Obama. An established politician with two other presidential bids in his history, Biden represents a more moderate democratic ideology than his counterparts. His campaign focuses on equity and compromise as a response to the controversial nature of the Trump administration.



Michael Bloomberg, 77, was the mayor of New york for 11 years. He promoted health and welfare initiatives while supporting stop-and-frisk legislature. His campaign has come under controversy from opponents because of high spending on online political advertising, but he has also received praise for his strong stance against the Trump administration.



Pete Buttigieg, 38, has been the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for eight years. One of the youngest candidates, Buttigieg offers the American youth a new take on democratic policy by emphasizing structural reform in both the legislative and judicial systems. His experience as a politician has been the subject of controversy as other candidates, chiefly Biden, have accused him of an unimpressive track record.



Tulsi Gabbard, 38, has been the U.S. representative of Hawaii since 2013. She is one of three female candidates and potentially the most moderate democrat of the three. Her campaign emphasizes a reinvestment of American tax dollars from military budgets to public services like teaching and healthcare.



Amy Klobuchar, 59, has been a senator for Minnesota since 2007. Her campaign emphasizes climate change activism, healthcare reform and income inequality. She has been the center of controversy surrounding her handling of an investigation that led to the prosecution of a young African American man in Minnesota.



Bernie Sanders, 78, has been a senator of Vermont since 2007. He is an established political independent and has been a forerunner since 2016. His campaign promotes health care reform, education reform and a transition to progressive political structure that more closely resembles Northern European countries. His controversial far-left ideology has been at the forefront of American political discussion for much of the last four years.



Tom Steyer, 62, is a hedge fund manager, philanthropist and liberal activist. His campaign emphasises environmental activism and the re-empowerment of the American people. He is most known for his activism against the construction of the Keystone Pipeline.



Elizabeth Warren, 70, has been a senator of Massachusetts since 2013. Her campaign focuses on healthcare reform, combating the Trump administration and gender equality. Much like Sanders, Warren’s far-left ideology has been a subject of controversy for moderate democrats and republicans alike.



