Mesa Police Chief Resigns

Ramon Batista has been the city of Mesa’s Police Chief since 2017.

On Nov. 4, he resigned his position through text message: “Please understand that my decision to leave the department is based on my desire to spend more time with my family and to pursue personal interests.”

This came after a career that began after a high-profile murder trial, a vote of no confidence from the police union and numerous excessive force cases. Batista has also been accused by several female Mesa officers of unfair treatment and have filed complaints for the issues.

The MesaCC Legend reached out to the Mesa Police Department (PD) for comment but has received no answer. The City of Mesa has not responded to any news organizations why the former police chief stepped down.

They paid him $90,000, six months is severance pay, not to.

A settlement released by the City of Mesa said, “Employee will state he has chosen to resign and pursue other interests and opportunities and he thanks the city for the opportunity to serve as its police chief.”

Batista is allowed to keep his gun, cellphone, and badge according to the statement.

He is also not allowed to give comment beyond that, and he is not allowed to speak negatively about the city, its officers or elected officials.

The Mesa Police Department chose a new interim police chief the day after Batista resigned. Assistant Chief Ken Cost will serve immediately as the interim chief, officials announced Tuesday, Nov. 5.

He will serve until the new police chief is hired.