Mesa Police Chief Resigns

MesaCC Legend

Newspaper of MCC

Cover StoryNews

Mesa Police Chief Resigns

Ramon Batista has been the city of Mesa’s Police Chief since 2017. 

On Nov. 4, he resigned his position through text message: “Please understand that my decision to leave the department is based on my desire to spend more time with my family and to pursue personal interests.”

This came after a career that began after a high-profile murder trial, a vote of no confidence from the police union and numerous excessive force cases. Batista has also been accused by several female Mesa officers of unfair treatment and have filed complaints for the issues.

The MesaCC Legend reached out to the Mesa Police Department (PD) for comment but has received no answer. The City of Mesa has not responded to any news organizations why the former police chief stepped down.

They paid him $90,000, six months is severance pay, not to.

A settlement released by the City of Mesa said, “Employee will state he has chosen to resign and pursue other interests and opportunities and he thanks the city for the opportunity to serve as its police chief.”

Batista is allowed to keep his gun, cellphone, and badge according to the statement.

He is also not allowed to give comment beyond that, and he is not allowed to speak negatively about the city, its officers or elected officials.

The Mesa Police Department chose a new interim police chief the day after Batista resigned. Assistant Chief Ken Cost will serve immediately as the interim chief, officials announced Tuesday, Nov. 5.

He will serve until the new police chief is hired.

Related tags :

About Author

Sydney Ritter
Sydney Ritter
Sydney Ritter is the Managing Editor at the Mesa Legend and a communications major at Arizona State University. She has been working for the Legend since 2016 as a reporter before taking over as News Editor and has spent her last two years as the Managing Editor.

Related Articles

Free Screen Recording Softwares | Record video and audio for free

BSR is the best Screen Recording Software and at Any piece of the screen, any window on the screen or the whole work area can be recorded. You can record your web cam sessions, most loved amusements,
Read More

Light Rail expansion makes SE Valley more accessible

Karyle Stephens Mesa Legend   The light rail expansions are right on time as Arizona becomes a more attractive location to the world. There is excitement in the Valley following the growth of Val
Read More
News

Simulation Opens Eyes and Pinches Pennies

Mesa Community College (MCC) will host a poverty simulation on Feb. 26 with the hopes of raising understanding of realities of poverty. The Navajo Room at MCC will host the immersive event which puts
Read More