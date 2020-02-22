President Donald Trump rallies thousands in Arizona

“I thought it was great. He addressed the importance of the people, he showed that he was there for us and he wants to protect our country and make it better,” said supporter Daniel Koty.



A young woman named Emma said his speech was “great, powerful, and unifying.” She said the points Trump made about the success of minorities and women succeeding under his presidency resonated with her the most.



When Trump supporters and protesters eventually clashed in the barricaded “Free Speech Zone” on Encanto Boulevard, many exchanged harsh words and police were there to keep the peace. The scene was extremely charged, but no one was hurt.



Rally protester Mike’s sign read “Putin’s Apprentice,” a reference to Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice.”



“Right now, it seems like he’s working for Putin because he’s happy to spout Putin’s propaganda,” said Mike, who protested because he believed Trump is a danger to the United States and the U.S. Constitution.



Protestors Frank and Robin held signs of a pig-like President Trump wearing a Klu-Klux-Klan hood. Robin called them “accurate.”



“We’re standing up to be counted and to voice the opposition and the truth,” said Robin. “This administration is so corrupt, I can’t just sit home anymore, I have to do something.”



Robin said she has been calling her senators and going to protests because she feels that something needs to be done about Trump’s actions.



“We really feel that the fate of democracy is hanging by a thread,” said Frank. “We need to make sure that we represent it.”



“I oppose this administration and what they’re doing with the justice system and what they’re doing with the Constitution, especially the recent events with Attorney General Barr. We’re just heading down the wrong path,” said a protester named Sharon.



Sharon said her number one political issue is climate change and her second is healthcare.



“I have a 22-year-old son. I’d like to see him grow up in a world that doesn’t have the issues that we’re facing now with climate change.”



Some protesters covered their faces to remain anonymous and they needed to be aware of facial recognition.



Many Trump supporters did not want to be interviewed and asked, “Which side are you on?” when approached. Supporters who talked expressed strong views in favor of Second Amendment rights, increased border security, and securing freedom of expression and speech.



Earlier in the coliseum parking lot, a line of Trump supporters wrapped through the lot and many waited up to two hours in line.



A Native American Mesa Community College (MCC) student had been waiting in line for 1 ½ hours in support of President Trump. She said this was her first time seeing him in person.



“I am pro-American. I don’t think everyone else is for America,” said the MCC student.



She stated socialism is never a good idea and made the comparison of implementing a national socialist healthcare system to the current Navajo Nation healthcare system, which is said to have extremely long wait times for care.



She also did not agree raising taxes is the solution to funding healthcare and education in the U.S..