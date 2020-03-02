Rage Against the Machine are sell outs

Rock band Rage Against the Machine (RATM) hasn’t played a live show since 2011. So, when they announced they would play Gila River Area in Glendale before headlining Coachella in April, Arizona fans were excited.



That joy was shattered once ticket prices were released. Regular tickets sold out within hours, according to the Phoenix New Times. However, Ticketmaster still had seats for sale at a cost beginning at $500 to $600, and fans were upset.



The Los Angeles-based band took to Twitter to calm the frenzy. Guitarist Tom Morello tweeted, “The most expensive ticket for any Rage Against the Machine/ Run the Jewels headline show is $125 US (plus service fees) with the exception of Charity tickets.” He explained a majority of the profit goes to charities. While that sounds great, I think this means that they’re officially ‘sellouts.’ Demand was so popular that a second show was announced and tickets were released at 11 a.m., Feb. 27. The lowest ticket price for one admission? $200.



Consider the fans: the frustrated die-hards who bang their head to music that screams against war, capitalism and corruption, yet are forced to pay $600 to see an allusive performance. This is robbery–and unfair, because ultimately, fans are forced to pay for causes Rage Against the Machine support regardless of whether or not they agree with their ethos.



It would be an entirely different scenario if RATM toured every year, but they don’t, which leaves fans few options: either they buy these absurdly priced tickets or they lose their chance of possibly ever seeing their favorite angst-ridden band perform live again.



Remember, RATM are also protestors and activists. They once stormed the New York Stock Exchange during a music video shoot with Micheal Moore and fans joined. RATM might also just be whiny babies since their bassist once climbed up a fake palm tree and refused to come down after losing to Limp Bizkit for the 2000 MTV Music Video Awards. It’s one thing to protest for causes that need attention but another selfish move to cause chaos at an award show because you didn’t win a meaningless trophy.



RATM can tweet all the excuses they want for tickets that would make someone consider selling their plasma. The truth is they’re asking for too much from Arizonans who only wish to hear their great music.