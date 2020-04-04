Why you shouldn’t chain-drink during COVID-19

Sales have sky-rocketed for essentials during the pandemic, and according to Forbes, so have sales for alcohol. On social media, many people showcase drinking games or time spent inside drinking. This might offer humorous relief, but it’s just a horrible idea. This is one of the worst times in American history for the massive consumption of alcohol, and people need to consider moderation.



The Forbes and Neilsen data is not surprising. Sales for boxed wine are up 53%, canned wine is up by 95% and canned beer is up by 24%. Drinkers are stocking up for the drink-apocalypse. With the record amount of jobs being lost, or moving home, they have the time to do it.



Aside from the obvious reason–a highly contagious virus is spreading, and drinking can lower your immune system–heavy drinking can damage your reasoning. These are uncertain times. We have no idea what will happen from day to day. The entire nation can go on lockdown, or your neighbor can freak out because they have no toilet paper. Whatever the bizarre scenario, it’s best to always be level-headed to make quick decisions during these difficult months. You don’t have to complicate what’s already complicated by getting wasted.



Then there’s the most obvious reason: your immune system. As Arizona’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise past 1,400 as of April 1, you are more likely than ever to shake hands with the coronavirus. This doesn’t need to cause panic; it needs to be the cause for preparation and wise choices. A wise choice would be to not spend your precious money on alcohol. Healthy bodies have been reported to contract COVID-19, but you’re still better prepared for any possible contraction by having a sharp immune system.



Don’t take risks. Take precautions. And most of all, quit heavy drinking.