Mesa charities to donate to this COVID-19 holiday season

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all of our lives and resulted in nationwide catastrophes like record unemployment, evictions, rises in domestic violence and rising school dropout rates. The holiday season is associated with charitable giving, so if you’re able to give or in the holiday spirit, here are five trustworthy charities that could use your support.

Mesa Market Curbside

The Mesa Market curbside pickup at Mesa Community College (MCC) is open Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Southern and Dobson campus and Wednesdays at Red Mountain. The food pantry also offers hygienic supplies and school supply bags for students. They are always looking for donations. If you’d like to help them prepare for the spring 2021 semester, they’ve compiled a list of required donations such as nonperishable food items, shampoos and soaps. Click on their site for more details: https://www.mesacc.edu/student-life/services-campus-resources#pantry

United Food Bank

United Food Bank (UFB) is a nationwide charity that has been serving food in the valley since 1983, according to their website. They are always looking for monetary donations. UFB claims that $1 helps to offer five meals. Because they are a 501(c)(3), you can receive tax credit for any amount you decide to donate. Around Thanksgiving, circulating social media videos shocked Americans with large lines of cars waiting to receive food donations. The Washington Post, National Geographic and Feeding America have all reported that this winter, 1 in 6 Americans could go hungry as a result of circumstances related to the pandemic.

To learn more about UFB, go here: https://unitedfoodbank.org/

House of Refuge

Due to unemployment and massive evictions nationwide, House of Refuge is a faith-based nonprofit you might consider donating to this winter. This 501(c)(3) offers transitional housing to Mesa residents experiencing homelessness or fleeing domestic violence. Case management is assigned to each home to help with employment or education. House of Refuge states on its website that its goal is to help people transition into self-sustainable living. It asks for volunteers or monetary donations to help. Other reputable nonprofits in the valley offering similar services include One.n.ten., Sojourner Center, SHIELD Foundation, Maggie’s Place INC., and De Colores at Chicanos Por La Causa.

Click here for House of Refuge’s website: https://houseofrefuge.org/

Spero Chocolate

Assist youth and education programs in the valley in a delicious way by buying chocolate bars. Spero Chocolate is sold at a growing number of locations from Mesa to Sedona with each purchase going directly toward Phoenix Children’s Hospital, UMOM New Day Centers and Carefund. In an interview with the Mesa Legend this year, founder Craig Eaton said the word ‘spero’ means hope, which is what he intends to give to youth around the valley. There are over 10 flavors such as raspberry, white lemon, mint, and bourbon, all made with fair trade, organic chocolate.

https://mesalegend.com/spero-chocolate-is-built-on-philanthropy/

The Salvation Army

This global charity with a headquarters in London also has a location in Mesa, Arizona. The Salvation Army, according to their website, serves 23 million people a year and is one of the longest-running charitable organizations in the world. Established in 1865, the Salvation Army states on its site that, while they offer many services, their greatest need right now is for nonperishable food item donations. The faith-based charity organization offers after-school programs, church services, emergency disaster services, resources for soldiers, a senior