Pam Dempsey, graphic designer for MCC, dies at 60

On Feb. 3, Pam Dempsey, longtime graphic designer for the Office of Institutional Advancement at Mesa Community College, died at the age of 60 after a long battle with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

A mother and friend, she leaves behind two children, Ryan and Paige, and a plethora of fond memories for her closest friends and colleagues.

Dempsey originally began her work at MCC as a student employee in 2003. Years later, she returned to earn a spot in a full-time position at the college. Her artistic taste and personality will be remembered by the many flyers, invitations, posters and other digital media she produced.

In addition to her work at the Office of Institutional Advancement, Dempsey routinely mentored MCC students through the Connect for Success program. She understood what it was like to be a student employee, and went out of her way to help as many student interns as she could.

Always thoughtful, funny, and willing to lend a hand to others in need, she will be missed dearly by all those who had the privilege of spending time with her throughout the years.

“Pam will live in our hearts and memories. She was a wonderful person,” said Marcy Snitzer, Interim Director of the Office of Institutional Advancement.

“Pam took pride in her role at MCC and was gratified with her contributions to the college. Over the years, she was able to touch each and every department not just through her creativity, but through personal caring relationships with her colleagues, staff and faculty alike,” said Stacy Pickavance, the Office of Institutional Advancement’s public relations manager and Pam’s direct supervisor. “As our graphic designer, Pam was an integral part of the IA team, and she will be sorely missed. Pam will be remembered for, among other things, her dedication, sense of humor and willingness to help others.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dempsey’s celebration of life will only be available to immediate friends and family. All condolences can be sent to Marcy Snitzer at the Office of Institutional Advancement, where they will be forwarded to Dempsey’s family.